Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $184,000 Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

