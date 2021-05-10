Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $716.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.