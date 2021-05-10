Wedbush Trims Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price to $47.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Barclays increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

