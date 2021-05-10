Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capstone Mining (CS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capstone Mining (TSE: CS):

5/4/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.80 to C$7.00.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.65 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$4.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

3/22/2021 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 947,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

