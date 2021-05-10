Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Super Micro Computer is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.22. 6,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,225. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

