Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackLine (BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

BlackLine stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Get BlackLine Inc alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.