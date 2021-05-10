Wells Fargo & Company Raises At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $37.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

HOME opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

