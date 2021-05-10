Wells Fargo & Company Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $314.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $262.84. Waters has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $315.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

