Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,097,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,913,000 after purchasing an additional 315,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.