WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.
Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.
In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
