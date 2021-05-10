WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

