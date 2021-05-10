West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Silji Abraham Sells 2,171 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $336.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

