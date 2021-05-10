Westpac Banking Co. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4497 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend payment by 83.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WBK. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

