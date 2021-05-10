Westpac Banking Co. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4497 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend payment by 83.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of research firms have commented on WBK. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
