Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.36

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.36 and last traded at C$21.03, with a volume of 120531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.46.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

