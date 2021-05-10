Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $60,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.