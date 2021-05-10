William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

