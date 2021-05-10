William Blair Comments on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

VG opened at $13.11 on Monday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vonage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

