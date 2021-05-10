Wings Market Capitalization Achieves $9.86 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $22,459.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.