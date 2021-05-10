Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

WGO traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

