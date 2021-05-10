Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.71 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

