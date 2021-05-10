Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.00 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.00 billion and approximately $330.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,217.17 or 1.00992632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00235430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001792 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 171,766 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

