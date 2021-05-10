xDai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.83 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. xDai has a total market cap of $93.08 million and $6.83 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xDai has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for about $17.77 or 0.00031867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

