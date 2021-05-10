XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. 36,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.59. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.04.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

