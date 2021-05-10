Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. 15,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.