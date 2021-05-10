Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $9,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Adient has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.