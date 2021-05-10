Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 447,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,954. The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.