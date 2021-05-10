Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

BOOT traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 374,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

