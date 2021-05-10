Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.