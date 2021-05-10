Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $17.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. 998,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.