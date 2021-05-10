Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,997. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Tenable has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tenable by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.