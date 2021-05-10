Zacks: Analysts Expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

CPG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 275,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,879. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

