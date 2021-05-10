Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $233.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 692,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,848. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

