Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 88,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

