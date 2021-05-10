Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TWIN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

