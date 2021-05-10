Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Welbilt reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $58,868,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,433. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

