Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 21,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

