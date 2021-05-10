Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 2,473,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,705. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

