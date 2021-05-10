Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $24.23 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

