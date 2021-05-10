Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $63.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.05 million to $65.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LBAI opened at $18.72 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $947.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

