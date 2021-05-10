Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,054. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.