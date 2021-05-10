Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.19. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

