Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,214. The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.