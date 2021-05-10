Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

