Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,493. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

