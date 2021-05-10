Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $548.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 393,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,052. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 192,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

