Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $47.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

