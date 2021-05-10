Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $199.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $201.60 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $831.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $834.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $13,787,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.