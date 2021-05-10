Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $219.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 3,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,436. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

