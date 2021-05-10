Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 1,872,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,519. The firm has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.