Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

