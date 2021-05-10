Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

